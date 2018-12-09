PIECZONKA, Peter P., Jr.

PIECZONKA - Peter P., Jr. Of Lancaster, NY. December 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Barbara J. (nee Nasal) Pieczonka; dearest father of Amy (Peter) Heyden, Brenda Bialecki and Tracey (Jason Patton) Pieczonka; loving papa of Hannah, Amanda, Abigail, Ethan, Alexander and Megan; brother of Barbara (Donald) Braun and James (Carol) Pieczonka; brother-in-law of Marge (late John) Bryk; cherished nephew of Pauline Stanek; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday, 2-7 PM, at the Paul A. Kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 9 AM, at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma. Please Assemble at Church. Peter was an Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam War and retired after 30 years of service from the former American Optical (Leica Instruments). In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Association in memory of Peter.