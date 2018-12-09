PEACOCK, Shirley (Rock)

December 4, 2018, of Cheektowaga, NY, dearest mother of Deneen Di Pippo, Pamela (Lawrence) Nowak; fond grandmother of Samantha, Dean Jr., (Maria), Danielle and Nando; great-grandmother of Christine, Lilly, J.J., Brennan, Raya, Noah and the late Jackie; daughter of the late Carletta Rock; also, survived by many friends and family. Shirley was a member of Resurrection Life Fellowship Church in Cheektowaga and the proud Owner of A.S.P.D. Bookkeeping Service for the past 30 years. Celebration of Life service will start at 7 PM on Friday, December 14th, at Centerpointe Church, 56 Burlington Ave., Depew, NY 14043.