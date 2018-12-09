O'SHAUNECY, James W., Jr.

O'SHAUNECY - James W., Jr. Age 88, of Palm Desert, CA, entered eternal rest on December 2, 2018. Beloved husband of 25 years to Ethelinda (nee Tuada) O'Shaunecy; devoted father of James W. O'Shaunecy III and Jill Ann Tosti; cherished grandfather of Hayden, Joseph and Jacqueline; loving son of the late Dr. James W. O'Shaunecy, Sr. and Ethel (nee Potts) (late Dr. Mark Conley) O'Shaunecy-Conley; dear brother of Sr. Jean O'Shaunecy, GNSH; caring step-brother of Janet (late Richard) Lang and the late Mark V. (Nancy) Conley, Jr.; brother-in-law of Kim (Epi) Tuada of California; also survived by many nieces and nephews and many sisters and brothers-in-law in the Philippines. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date. Jim loved to golf and chaired the St. Patrick's Day tournaments at his club in Palm Desert, CA. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com