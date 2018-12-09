One man's journey through the agony of addiction

Garrett Strickland knows he has a tendency to get addicted to things. “Anything that gives me pleasure,” he said.

Eating at Olive Garden. Beef jerky. Coffee.

“This is my 10th cup of coffee since 7 o’clock,” he said, holding up a paper cup. It was 11 a.m. and about three weeks into Strickland’s stay at Horizon Health Services on Elm Street in downtown Buffalo.

Then, of course, there were the drugs that led him to this inpatient addiction treatment facility, Cocaine. Opioids. Marijuana. Alcohol.

“I’m an addict and an alcoholic,” he said.

It was Strickland’s seventh time in rehab.

Strickland is on a journey, one that is becoming increasingly common and sadly familiar. As is the case for just about anyone struggling with addiction, his journey hasn’t been a simple one.

Strickland thinks he was 14 or 15 when he first started sneaking sips of beer from the fridge at his home.

He grew up in Medina, a village in Orleans County with a population just over 6,000, probably best known for its railroad and toy train museum.

Strickland played sports in high school – lacrosse, swim team and cross country – and was an average student.

One night when he was 15, he drank a whole lot more than a sip.

“I hated it and loved it at the same time,” he recalled. He remembered liking “that spinning feeling.” He started smoking cigarettes that night, too.

Getting drunk turned into a “once, twice a week type of thing,” Strickland said. Soon he discovered marijuana. “I fell in love with it,” he said.

Then he started with pills.

By the time he got himself arrested in late February 2017 by stealing his mother’s credit cards, Strickland’s life was falling apart.

Every day, he was buying four bags of heroin, $40 worth of crack, a pint of vodka and an 18-pack of beer.

“I wouldn’t drink the full 18,” he said. “I’d save some for the morning.”

In jail, he suffered through withdrawal, but it didn’t compare to the agony he felt over what he had put his mom through. But he also wanted to thank her for getting him the help he needed.

This time, he knew he was ready to make some changes. ”I want it this time,” he said at Horizon last March where he underwent detox and stabilization. He next moved to a long-term rehabilitation facility, Horizon’s Delta Village in Sanborn.

After a couple of months, he was ready to take the next step to Sundram Manor, a halfway house in Niagara Falls.

Strickland’s feeling good about his life now. He doesn’t do hard drugs anymore, though he does drink alcohol.

He has an apartment in Medina and a steady job working second-shift at a manufacturing plant. He’s saving money to buy himself a car.

His advice to anyone who’ll listen:

“Don’t do drugs. You can put that in quotes for real. It will ruin your whole life. It really will. Quick.”

•••

Information services

To get help, information and referrals for addiction treatment services, call the Erie County 24-hour addiction hotline at 716-831-7007.

For more information about Horizon Health Services, call 716-831-1800 or horizon-health.org.

— Written by Maki Becker