MROZ - Robert S. December 7, 2018, at age 90, beloved husband of the late Theresa H. (nee Kalczynski); devoted father of Bernard L. (Diane) Mroz, Carol A. (Samuel) Harrison and Catherine (late Richard) Dunn; loving grandfather of Michelle Martin, Nicole (Richard) Kotlak, Lauren (Adam) Czerniejewski, Brian (Jennifer) Dunn and Kevin (Amber) Dunn; cherished great-grandfather of Malayna, Matthew, Michael, Marianna and Avery; dear brother of the late John and Florian Mroz. The family will receive friends on Monday from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at the Zurbrick-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 5615 Broadway, Lancaster, where prayers will be offered Tuesday at 8:45 AM followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 9:30 AM from St. Mary of the Assumption Church. Interment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery, Lancaster. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com