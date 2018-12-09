MORAN - Michael 84, died on November

30, 2018, from pulmonary fibrosis, entertaining the family surrounding him until the very end. Mike had a big personality, loved being with his extended family, and was sustained by Unitarian Universalist and Center for Inquiry humanist beliefs during his final journey. Mike was born May 3rd, 1934 in Buffalo, lived most of his young life in Kenmore and spent summers on his Uncle's farm in Warsaw, NY. He received a BA in Psychology and a Master's Degree in Social Work at the University of Buffalo and devoted his career to improving the lives of children and their families. He was on the Dean's advisory committee to the SUNY at Buffalo School of Social Work, president of the regional chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, and president of the Alumni Association for the School of Social Work. He met Sylvia Stoos at the University of Buffalo and they married in October of 1957, beginning a partnership that lasted the rest of his life. Mike served in the US Army 1957-58 in the induction station in New Haven, CT. He began his professional career in Child Welfare for the Erie County Social Services Department, then established the Buffalo office of Berkshire Farm Residential Center for Youth. He was Executive Director of Wyndham Lawn Home for Children (now called New Directions) in Lockport for over 25 years. During his tenure, he oversaw the creation of the onsite school and transformed the agency from a small, custodial program to a large, modern, multi-service agency. He was on the boards of the Center for Young Parents and Fellowship House (a home away from home for recovering alcoholics), in Niagara Falls, NY for over two decades. He received the lifetime achievement award from the Council of Family and Child Caring Agencies and served as an evaluator on the Council of Accreditation for Residential Childcare Agencies. In retirement, he volunteered at Alden Correctional Facility in an addiction recovery program for several years. He served in many capacities, including Chair of the Board, at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Amherst, and was a snowbird member of the Unitarian Church in Naples, FL. Mike was a tireless advocate for children, working at the local, state and national levels and traveling to Albany and Washington, D.C. to influence legislation and be a voice for children. He served in this role as a delegate to the White House Council on Children. Mike was a long-term member of Toastmasters International. He was an avid bicyclist, ran the Turkey Trot for 33 years beginning at age 50, will miss his exercise buddies at the Jewish Community Center, and was a dedicated UB Bulls and Buffalo Bills (season ticket holder) fan. He will be best remembered for his quick wit, high social IQ, and his power to engage and amuse. He was known for creating ingenious skits throughout his life, beginning in grammar school, and later

for the UU church and JCC. Mike is survived by his wife of 61 years Sylvia Moran (nee Stoos), Sister Elizabeth C. Moran, children Lorraine Moran (Mark Glosenger), Earl Moran (Annie), Jean Moran (Eric Serdahl), Michele Beiter (Paul), and nine grandchildren. A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Amherst, 6320 Main Street, Williamsville, on January 5th at 4 pm. Donations in his memory may be made

to New Directions Youth and Family Services or the Endowment Fund at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Amherst.