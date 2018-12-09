MILONE, Carmelo

MILONE - Carmelo. December 8, 2018, at age 89, beloved husband of Elisabetta (nee Ferraina) Milone; dear father of Anthony (Heather) and Anna (Dennis Madej) Milone; grandfather of John (Ali) Quartironi, Marissa (Adam) Bristol, Matthew (Kristen), Kathryn and Meaghan Milone; great-grandfather of Carmella, Peyton and Everett; loving son of the late Teodoro and Anna Milone; brother of Francesco (Carmela), Salvatore (Tina), Filippo (Gail) Milone, Rosa (Orazio) Stroscio and the late Sara, Cosimo and Guiseppe Milone; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family will be present on Wednesday from 4-8 PM at the PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME, 1671 Maple Rd., Williamsville. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated from St. Gregory the Great Church on Thursday at 9:30 AM followed by entombment at Mt. Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Carmelo’s name may be made to Hospice Buffalo or Alzheimer’s Association of WNY. Online condolences may be offered at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com