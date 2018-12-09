Bills coach Sean McDermott: QB as leading rusher is 'not a healthy thing'

Despite missing a month, quarterback Josh Allen is the leading rusher on the Buffalo Bills this season after Sunday's 27-23 loss to the New York Jets.

He has now surpassed 95 yards in three consecutive games, joining Fred Jackson, Thurman Thomas and O.J. Simpson as the only Bills to do so.

He's 91 yards from the franchise record for rushing yards by a quarterback with 580.

And as much as Allen has carried the offense since his return from an elbow injury, that's not exactly what coach Sean McDermott wants to see.

"We've got to be able to protect the quarterback and run the football," McDermott said in his postgame news conference. I know when your quarterback is your leading rusher week in, and week out, it's not a healthy thing."

The Bills were up 14-3 after the first quarter and only got two field goals from there.

"You watch the first quarter and we got off to a pretty good start," McDermott said. "You let a team hang around with poor special teams play, turning the ball over and when we have opportunities, shooting ourselves in the foot. ... I expect more when it comes to respecting the football."

"I expect more from the standpoint in terms of what we talk about all the time. There's a formula to win in this league and it starts by taking care of the football and giving yourself a chance with good field position. We're at the 27, they're at the 48. That's not recipe for success. ... Defensively, we gave up big plays that we haven't done in first half and prior games."

As for the play of Allen, here is what McDermott said, "He's made some good plays. At the same time, we have to make we sure take of the football when he gets out of the pocket. ... At times, he tried to do too much. That's tough living right there. Sometimes it works, but there's enough times where it doesn't. You have to learn from that. You almost saw Sam do the same thing, throwing across his body with Tremaine picking it off. That's a dangerous throw."

The Bills have three games remaining, and already have been playing their young players to help evaluate the roster for the future.

"We're going to keep developing this football team," McDermott said. "We've got a ton of young players out there. It's not like can turn around and grab more young players. They are already out there."