MAZURKIEWICZ, Frances (Lassalle)

MAZURKIEWICZ - Frances (nee Lassalle)

Age 88, of Coventry, CT, beloved wife of the late Bernard J. Mazurkiewicz passed away on Monday, November 26, 2018. Frances was born in Chicago, Illinois, daughter of the late Marcel and Hilda Lassalle. Frances was a resident of Louisiana, New York and Mississippi before moving to Connecticut in 2013 to reside with her son Gregory. In her earlier years Frances was employed as a Secretary for a physician's office in Louisiana. Her greatest love was being a mother and raising her family. Frances is survived by her five children: Frances Kelly of Picayune, MS; Betty Storm of Denver, CO; Gary Morgan of Lancaster, NY; Glenn Mazurkiewicz of Manchester, CT and Gregory Morgan and his wife Maritza, and Gregory's son Spencer all of Coventry, CT. She is also survived by 12 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; her brother Marcel Lassalle of Metairie, LA; and several nieces and nephews and their families. Frances was predeceased by her parents and her daughter Hilda Frilot. Funeral services are private. There is no visitation. HOLMES-WATKINS FUNERAL HOME in Manchester, CT is assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.holmeswatkins.com to leave an online condolence.