MATOS, Jose Luis

MATOS - Jose Luis Of Buffalo, entered into rest on December 7, 2018, beloved husband of Charlene D. (nee DiPasquale) Matos; devoted father of Anthony Luis Matos (Monica Bozza), Maria A. (Adam) Miller and Daniel D. Matos; cherished grandfather of Angelo, Selena, Anthony, Alex and Lily; loving grandson of the late Jesus and Marcolina Santos; dear brother of Haydee (late Miguel), Elba, Judith, Gladys, Iris and Jenny; fond uncle of Heidi, Michael and many more. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St. near Harlem on Friday from 3-7 PM (December 21st). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Holy Cross Church, 345 7th St., Buffalo, NY on Saturday (December 22nd) at a time to be announced (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com