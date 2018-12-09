MARTIN, Eleonore K. (Fahrenholz)

November 30, 2018. Beloved wife of the late James Martin; loving mother of Clifford (Kathleen), Bruce and Daniel (Donna) Martin. Dear grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; sister of the late Rita (Ludwig) Schuckhardt; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, December 30, 2018, at 2 PM, at St. Patrick's Episcopal Church, 1395 George Urban Blvd., Cheektowaga, NY 14225. Arrangements by the DIETRICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2480 Kensington Ave., Amherst 14226. Eleonore was a lifelong member of the Spring Garden Association. Memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.thedietrichfuneralhome.com