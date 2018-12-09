Man pushed through Niagara Falls store window during fistfight

Niagara Falls Police said that the front glass door of a Niagara Street store was shattered Friday afternoon when a man was pushed through it during a fistfight outside the business.

Around 3:35 p.m., two men engaged in an altercation outside the Bridgeway Market. One man shoved the other into the glass, causing it to shatter. Both then quickly fled the scene. Police said that damage to the door was believed to exceed $250.