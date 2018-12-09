Man charged with stealing packages from two Buffalo apartment buildings

Two cases of thefts of packages from the lobbies of apartment buildings in Buffalo were cleared by an arrest Saturday, police said.

Dwayne Holliman, 54, of Fisher Street near Genesee Street, is accused of several counts of second- and third-degree burglary, which are class C felonies, as well as petit larceny.

Police said that on Oct. 20, he entered the Ambassador Apartments on North Street and stole two packages from the front lobby, and on Oct. 29, he entered the lobby of the Westbrook on Delaware Avenue and stole four packages.

In both cases, police said, he was positively identified through video.