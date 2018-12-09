MACIAG, Sophia A. (Damba)

December 7, 2018, wife of the late Stanley; dear mother of Carol (Frank) Hathaway and Janice (John) Strizver; cherished grandmother of Brian (Michelle) Kuna, Jason (Christie) Kuna, Samuel (Justine) Strizver and Nicholas Strizver; great-grandmother of Austin, Jayden, Logan and Tristan; sister of Florence Janca and Irene Kozub; predeceased by ten other brothers and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Jos. M. Litwin Chapel), 1629 Electric Ave., Lackawanna, Tuesday 10:45 and Queen of Angels Church 11 AM. Visitation Sunday 5-7 PM and Monday 3-7 PM. Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com