LJILJANICH, Deborah P. (Nowocien)

LJILJANICH - Deborah P. (nee Nowocien)

Age 66, of the city of Tonawanda, December 5, 2018. Wife of 48 years to George Ljiljanich; mother of Daniel (Rachel), David (Monica) and Derek (Kim) Ljiljanich; grandmother of Nicholas, Morgan, Emma, Lily, Ryan, Dylan, Luke and Max; daughter of the late Julius and Bernadine Nowocien; also survived by many other family members. Deborah had been employed as a Registered Nurse for the Catholic Health System and along with her husband, George, were lifelong residents of the City of Tonawanda. There will be no prior visitation. A private Memorial Service will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions in memory of Deborah, may be made to the American Lung Association or to the American Heart Association. Arrangements by JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., Tonawanda, NY. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com