LICURSI, Frank A.

LICURSI - Frank A. Of Depew, NY, December 5, 2018. Husband of Donna J. (Haseley) Licursi; father of Kimberly (late John) Kajdas and David (Shelia) Licursi; grandfather of Jessica, Kevin, Rikki, Ashley and Brenden; brother of Daniel (Linda) Licursi. Visitation on Saturday, December 15, from 10-11 AM at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 6167 Walmore Road, Sanborn, NY, Funeral Services follow at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. For guest register, please visit

