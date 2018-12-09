LEWANDOWSKI, Adele (Kielb)

Of Depew, NY, at age 95, December 7, 2018, beloved wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of Patricia (Michael) McParlane, Carol (Jack) Szczepanski and Nancy (Greg) Samer; grandmother of Kelli (Scott) Regdos, Jamie and Nicholas Szczepanski, Joseph and Andrew Samer; sister of Mary Ann (late Ray) Sitarski and the late Edward Kielb; also survived by nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Mary's R.C. Church, Lancaster, Saturday morning, December 15th, at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). No prior visitations. Donations may be made in Adele's name to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Online condolences may be made at www.wendelandloecherinc.com