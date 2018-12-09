LeSean McCoy downgraded to out with hamstring injury

Buffalo Bills running back LeSean McCoy came out after halftime Sunday against the New York Jets in street clothes and has been downgraded to out with a hamstring injury.

McCoy initially was listed as questionable to return.

He was injured early in the first half and was seen on the sideline working with an athletic trainer and doing some running and stretching.

McCoy finished the game with two carries for one yard and was passed for the team's rushing lead for the season by quarterback Josh Allen.

This story will be updated.