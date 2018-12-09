LEONARD, Frank X.

LEONARD - Frank X. Of Elma, NY. December 6, 2018. Beloved husband of 63 years to Bernice M. (Fialkiewicz) Leonard; dearest father of Kathy M. (Dennis) Zak, Nancy A. Hartig, Mary F. (Herb) Stabell, Frank A. Leonard (Chris Nowak), and Barbara Jo (Jerry) Bagwell; also survived by 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren; son of the late Frank and Mary (Motyka) Leonard; brother of Connie (late Pete) Radwan, Marilyn (late Bud) Hinman, William (Chris) Leonard, and the late Barbara (Joseph) Craven; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Private services. Mr. Leonard was co-founder of Len-Co Lumber and owner of Frank X. Leonard Builders. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com