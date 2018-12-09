LEMBKE, Raymond J.

LEMBKE - Raymond J. Of Lockport, NY. Entered into rest December 7, 2018. Devoted father of Michelle (Timothy) Ryan, Scott Lembke, and David Lembke; cherished grandfather of Madison, Mason, Dylan, Blake, and Connor; beloved companion of Corinne DeAngelis; loving son of the late Milton and Frances (nee Donner) Lembke; dear brother of William (Mary) Lembke, Mary (Harry) Richards, Donna (late Robert) Kohl, Donald (Linda) Lembke, and the late John (late Donna) Lembke; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville, on Tuesday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Interment Acacia Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com