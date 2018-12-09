LEISING, Joseph N.

December 6, 2018, at age 94, from Hamburg, NY. Beloved husband of late Eleanor (nee Hock) Leising; devoted companion of Elaine Connors; cherished father of Diane Leising, Lynn (Eugene) Ruszczyk, Karen (Robert) Marciniak, Joseph (Linda) Leising, and Justine Ziemba; loving grandfather of Andrew (Megan) and Ryan (Caitlin) Ruszczyk, Robert, Kevin, Amy, and Molly Marciniak, Katie (Paul) McGowan, Kristen (Mario) Brito, and Joseph Leising; also survived by 5 great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. Friends received on Monday from 3 - 8 PM at the LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY, 716-627-2919. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM at St. Mary of the Lake Church. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo. Visit www.LakesideFuneralHome.com to leave online donations and condolences.