LEIGHTON, Gladys C. (Brayman)

LEIGHTON - Gladys C. (nee Brayman)

Of Amherst, entered into rest on November 27, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Ralph Leighton and the late Kirby F. Snyder. Cherished mother of Kirby L. (Suzanne) Snyder; dear step-mother of the late James (Sharon) Leighton, the late Shirley (late Ronald) Rogers and the late Beverly (late Darwin) MacConkey; adored grandmother of 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren and great-great- grandchildren. Loving daughter of the late James and Louise Brayman. Predeceased by five sisters and one brother; also survived by a loving niece and two nephews. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Grove Street Christian Church, 85 Grove St., Tonawanda, on Saturday (December 15th) at 11AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gladys' name may be made to the Beechwood/Blocher Foundation, 2235 Millersport Hwy., Getzville, NY 14068. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Your online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com