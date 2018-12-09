LAZZARO, Antonette M. "Nina" (Bongiovanni)

(nee Bongiovanni)

Was taken by the angels on December 1, 2018. Beloved wife of the late Thomas A.; loving mother of Carol A. Scholes and Linda M. (Ted) Steeg; dear grandmother of Deana (Chris) Tollini, Gretchen (Carmen) Giardina, Jonathan (Erin) Scholes, and Teddy Steeg, III and Sarah Liberacki; dear sister of Frederick (Maria) Bongiovanni. Forever remembered as "GiGi" by her loving great-grandchildren Julia, Parker, Avery, Carmen, and Gabriella. Friends may call Friday, December 21, 2018, from 4-8 PM, at the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME, 8630 Transit Rd., East Amherst (1 mile north of Maple Rd.), where Funeral Services will be held Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Online condolences can be made at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com