KULIK, Jerome F. "Jerry"

Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 13, 2018. Relatives and friends are invited to a Celebration of Jerry's Life at The Inner Harbor Yacht Club, 50 Fillmore Ave., Tonawanda, NY 14150 on Sunday, December 16, 2018 at 2 PM. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.