Kader, LN "Bud"

Kader - L.N. "Bud"

December 7, 2018, of South Buffalo, NY, born June 6, 1923, son of the late John and Frances (Schifferle); husband of the late Mary (Sullivan); father of John (Debbie), Kathleen (Brad) Walker, Paul (Vicki) and Nancy Kader; grandfather of Ryan, Matt, Sean, Adam, Todd, AJ, Hillary, Delanie and John; great-grandfather of Sullivan, Finley, Hudson and Brennyn; brother of Marion Dickson. The family will receive friends on Monday from 3-7 PM at the WOOD FUNERAL HOME, 784 Main St., East Aurora, where Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10 AM. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made to the DAV. Online condolences and donations may be shared at www.woodfh.com. Bud served his Country during World War II with the US Army, in both European and Pacific Theaters with the 363rd Medical Battalion. He worked at the Ford Motor Stamping Plant and was a member of UAW and VFW. At his core he exemplified sacrificial love and enjoyed helping others. We honor Dad for the example he provided for us. His earthly presence will be missed and we look forward to seeing him in Heaven.