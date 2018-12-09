J. Robert Kulp, 83, headed metal fabrication firms, active at Canisius College

June 23, 1935 – Dec. 5, 2018

J. Robert “Bob” Kulp, of Orchard Park, a metal fabrication company owner who was active with Canisius College, died Dec. 5 in Mercy Hospital after a long illness. He was 83.

Born in Buffalo, John Robert Kulp was a 1953 graduate of Cleveland Hill High School in Cheektowaga and earned a bachelor’s degree in business from the University at Buffalo. He went on to enroll in the first master’s degree program in business at Canisius College and earned a master’s of business administration in 1972.

Mr. Kulp began his career as a salesman for Ryerson Steel Co. in Buffalo, was transferred to Horseheads, then returned to Buffalo as a sales manager.

In 1972, he and a partner purchased Oehler Industries, a Buffalo steel fabrication business, and he served as vice president until 1994. He and his partner also acquired Denler Metal Products in the Town of Tonawanda in 1984 and operated the two companies until the mid-1990s. He continued as president of Denler until 2000, when he retired and sold the business.

He was a former chairman of the board of directors of the Fabricators and Manufacturers Association.

At Canisius College, Mr. Kulp served terms as president of the Alumni Association, president of the MBA Alumni Association and chairman of the college’s Board of Regents.

He also was a member of the Leadership Society and the Rev. James M. Demske S.J. Society. He was active as a division chairman in the Annual Giving Campaign.

Inducted into the DiGamma Honor Society for service to the college, he was honored with several awards, including the Father Thomas E. Fleming S.J. Distinguished Service Award for service to the graduate business programs, the Dr. Bernard L. Martin Award as an outstanding MBA alumnus and the LaSalle Medal, the Alumni Association’s highest award.

He also was a member of the President’s Advisory Council at D’Youville College.

He enjoyed golfing and was a former member of the board of directors of the Orchard Park Country Club. He also was a member of the Orchard Park Kiwanis Club.

He met the former Suzanne “Sue” Schultz when they were students at UB and they were married in 1957.

Survivors also include three sons, Joseph Robert “Bob” Jr., Kevin E. and Kenneth C. “K.C.”; a daughter, Kaaren S. Montgomery; a half-brother, Charles; and 10 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 26 Thorn Ave., Orchard Park.