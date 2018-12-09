Share this article

New wide receiver Da'Mari Scott is inactive Sunday for the Bills against the Jets. (Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News)

Isaiah McKenzie in the lineup for Bills vs. Jets

A toe injury suffered in practice Thursday won't keep Isaiah McKenzie out of the lineup Sunday for the Buffalo Bills against the New York Jets.

McKenzie was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday by the injury. His availability took on more importance after the team released wide receivers Kelvin Benjamin and Andre Holmes earlier in the week. Undrafted rookie Robert Foster will start in Benjamin's place.

Out for the Bills are quarterback Derek Anderson (concussion), tight end Jason Croom (groin), cornerback Taron Johnson (shoulder), defensive end Mike Love, wide receiver Da'Mari Scott and guards Vladimir Ducasse and Ike Boettger.

