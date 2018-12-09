HUNTER, Phyllis (Hawkins)

Departed this life December 6, 2018; loving wife of Nolan D. Hunter; also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 13, 2018, at 10 AM, at Linwood Church of Christ, 2523 Main St., where Funeral Services will follow at 11 AM. Arrangements by Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc., 995 Genesee St. Please share your condolences online at: www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com