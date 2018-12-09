GUZIK, Nancy (Miranda)

Unexpectedly December 7, 2018, age 84, wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of James (Molly) and Michael (Cara); proud grandmother of Matthew, Jonathan Guzik, Jamie (Jen) Keller and Jeremy Miller; dear great-grandmother of Norah and Finnley; beloved sister of Esther (late Andrew) Caldarelli and the late Marie (late Fred) Francescone; dearest aunt of Donna, Annette, Joseph, Maryanne, Andrea and the late Fred; also survived by many family and friends. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Tuesday 9 AM and St. Martha Parish 9:30. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM. Nancy was a Board Member at the Knights of Columbus Justinettes and was active on the Bingo Committee, she also loved going to the casino. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com