Deaths Death Notices
GUZIK, Nancy (Miranda)
GUZIK - Nancy (nee Miranda)
Unexpectedly December 7, 2018, age 84, wife of the late Stanley; loving mother of James (Molly) and Michael (Cara); proud grandmother of Matthew, Jonathan Guzik, Jamie (Jen) Keller and Jeremy Miller; dear great-grandmother of Norah and Finnley; beloved sister of Esther (late Andrew) Caldarelli and the late Marie (late Fred) Francescone; dearest aunt of Donna, Annette, Joseph, Maryanne, Andrea and the late Fred; also survived by many family and friends. Funeral from the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.) Tuesday 9 AM and St. Martha Parish 9:30. Visitation Monday 4-8 PM. Nancy was a Board Member at the Knights of Columbus Justinettes and was active on the Bingo Committee, she also loved going to the casino. Please share your condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Guest BookPowered by Facebook