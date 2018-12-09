GANZENMULLER, F. Earle

GANZENMULLER - F. Earle November 28, 2018, at the age of 90; beloved husband of the late Bette (nee Costello) Ganzenmuller; devoted father of Thomas (Karen), Paul (Toni), William (Diana) and Patricia Ganzenmuller; cherished grandfather of Paul (Kelly) Ganzenmuller, Kelly (Evan) Groat, Sr. Mater Cruci "Erica", Nicole (John) Marando, Kristin (Lance) Hilton, Bradley, Ryan, Alexander, Nicholas and Lauren Ganzenmuller and seven great-grandchildren. Frank was a US Army Veteran of WW II, a retiree of Scott Aviation, and a Lifetime Member of the VFW. The family will be present Saturday, December 15, 2018, from 2:00-4:30 PM at the (Harris Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 8440 Main Street (near Harris Hill Road), where prayers and Military Honors will follow at 4:30 PM. Burial at a later date in Clarence Fillmore Cemetery. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com