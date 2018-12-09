Subscribe Today
BuffaloNews.com
Local News
Sports
Bills
Sabres
High Schools
High Schools Scoreboard
Colleges
Bisons and Baseball
Bandits
Soccer
Outdoors
WNY Auto Racing
NCAA Basketball
Bills
News
Analysis
Commentary
Fandom
Long form
Multimedia
Sabres
Gusto
Food and Drink
Music
Festivals
Theater
Family
Movies
Comedy
Art
Dance
Deaths
Death Submissions
Helpful Links
Last 24 Hours
E-edition
Business
Business Wire
Crime
Editorials
Education
Events Calendar
Submit Event
Photo Galleries
Politics
PolitiFact New York
TV and Media
Tops TV
Weather
Forecast
Weddings
Submit Announcement
Submit Golden Anniversary
WNY History
Sponsored Content
[BN] Ads
Buffalo Job Finder
Buffalo Cars
Special Sections
Buffalo Magazine
WNY Weddings
BN Home
Classifieds
Contests
Pet Place
Tops TV
Communities
Erie County
Amherst
Buffalo
Hamburg
Lancaster
Town of Tonawanda
Niagara County
Health and Fitness
Lifestyles
Books
Fashion
Gardening
Home and Style
Opinion
Editorials
Letters to the Editor
Adam Zyglis
State
Log In
Subscribe Now
Share this article
FACEBOOK
TWITTER
EMAIL
Pinterest
LinkedIn
Reddit
WhatsApp
New York Jets 27, Buffalo Bills 23
Jets' Trumaine Johnson celebrates a game-ending interception against the Bills.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jets running back Elijah McGuire scores over Bills defensive back Rafael Bush on fourth and 1 in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is intercepted by Jets Trumaine Johnson during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano hurts his ankle in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills receiver Zay Jones sits on the field after dropping a pass against the Jets during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Matt Milano leaves injured in the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills kicker Stephen Hauschka makes a field goal during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson beats Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jets receiver Robby Anderson celebrates his touchdown catch against the Bills during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills offensive tackle Jordan Mills lays hurt on the ground in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson catches a long pass over Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White late in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills defensive players Kyle Williams, Harrison Phillips and Lorenzo Alexander look on from the bench during the fourth quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson catches a long pass over Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White late in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold lost the ball but was called down on the one-yard line in the fourth quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen is pressured by Jets defensive lineman Leonard Williams during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws against the Bills during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds intercepts the ball in front of Jets tight end Chris Herndon in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds attempts to tackle Jets running back Elijah McGuire during the third quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a first down in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass in the third quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Josh Allen throws an interception during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jets' Buster Skrine hits Bills' Josh Allen and is called for roughing the passer in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills receiver Zay Jones cannot make a catch against the Jets during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against the Jets during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs against the Jets during the second quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jets cornerback Trumaine Johnson intercepts the ball in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Stephen Hauschka's field goal attempt is blocked by the Jets in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a first down over Jets outside linebacker Brandon Copeland in the second quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills' Stephen Hauschka can't stop Jets' Andre Roberts on a return in the second quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen runs for a touchdown against the New York Jets during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris ivory gets tackled in the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold leaves injured during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris Ivory fights for yards against the Jets during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills fullback Patrick DiMarco cannot make a catch against the Jets during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Josh Allen eyes the end zone as he runs for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Josh Allen makes a throw to Charles Clay in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen throws against the Jets during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills running back Marcus Murphy runs against the Jets during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Isaiah McKenzie dives to the end zone for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Charles Clay drops a pass in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Josh Allen gets past Jets' Jordan Jenkins and runs for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Jets' Buster Skrine breaks up a pass intended for Bills' Zay Jones in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Marcus Murphy makes a run in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Jordan Poyer and Matt Milano bring down Jets' Trenton Cannon in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie rushes for a first down over Jets strong safety Jamal Adams in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie rushes for a touchdown over Jets cornerback Darryl Roberts in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a first down over Jets inside linebacker Avery Williamson in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back LeSean McCoy exits the injury tent in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen fumbles while being tackled by Jets linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen rushes for a touchdown over Jets linebacker Neville Hewitt in the first quarter.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills running back Chris Ivory fights for yards against the Jets during the first quarter.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen slips through the Jets defense on a third down and short in the first quarter.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans do some curling in the parking lot before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans enjoy tailgating in the parking lot.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans enjoy tailgating in the parking lot.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans enjoy tailgating in the parking lot.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans enjoy tailgating in the parking lot.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bill and Linda Weaver read The Buffalo News in the parking lot before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills fans stay warm.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Gary Kajtoch throws a pass in the parking lot.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Carl Nocera, left, and Michael Bordonaro stay warm in the parking lot before the game.
Mark Mulville/Buffalo News
Bills' Kyle Williams prior to playing the Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills quarterback Josh Allen, right, and Jets quarterback Sam Darnold talk before the game.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills receiver Zay Jones catches a pass prior to playing the Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills receiver Da'Mari Scott catches a pass prior to playing the Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Tremaine Edmunds stretches prior to playing the Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The cleats of Bills' Harrison Phillips as a part of My Cleats My Cause.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The cleats of Bills' Reid Ferguson as a part of My Cleats My Cause.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Jets quarterback Sam Darnold throws prior to playing the Bills.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander's cleats as a part of My Cleats My Cause.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The cleats of Bills quarterback Josh Allen prior to playing the Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Matt Milano runs prior to playing the Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Lorenzo Alexander prior to playing the Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
The cleats of Bills' Zay Jones prior to playing the Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills tight end Charles Clay greets a fan during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills receiver Deonte Thompson catches a ball in pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Jordan Poyer prior to playing the Jets.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie catches a pass during pregame.
James P. McCoy/Buffalo News
Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll in pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud III in pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills head coach Sean McDermott and Brian Daboll talk in pregame.
Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
More Galleries
#EveryDayAPhoto 2018
Bagging the perfect Christmas tree
December Home of the Month
Inside Elderwood at Lancaster nursing home
UB Bulls depart for Dollar General Bowl
Buffalo Sabres 2, Florida Panthers 5
Smiles at Black Iron Bystro Festivus Party
Catches and hunts of the week (Dec. 19)
Home of the Week: Feeling festive in North Tonawanda
Photo:
1
/ 82
Sunday, December 9, 2018
The Buffalo Bills host the New York Jets Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018, at New Era Field in Orchard Park.
Share
Tweet
EMAIL
Related content
Vic Carucci: Josh Allen takes rookie showdown loss to Sam Darnold extra hard
Observations: Injuries pile up on both sides in Bills loss
Plays that Shaped the Game: Bad kickoff coverage sinks the Bills
SEE MORE GALLERIES
Recent Galleries
Share this article