Freezing drizzle possible overnight, early Tuesday

For metro Buffalo, mostly cloudy conditions are forecast today with highs in the low 30s.

Forecasters said there are slight chances for flurries and freezing drizzle in the metro Buffalo area in the early morning hours, then a chance of snow showers is possible. Overnight lows are forecast in the upper 20s.

Chances for freezing drizzle remains possible in the morning Tuesday in metro Buffalo, the weather service said. Daytime highs are forecast in the low 30s.

Less than one-half inch of accumulation is possible, the weather service said.

Freezing drizzle has the potential to create a thin glaze on untreated surfaces, forecasters noted.

Later Tuesday, there are chances for snow showers with a pair of passing troughs.

Behind them, temperatures are forecast to turn cold again with a northerly flow.

Overnight lows in the low to mid-20s are expected Tuesday with daytime highs in the low to mid 30s on Wednesday, forecasters said.

An early look ahead to next weekend shows chances for moderating temperatures with 40s expected next Saturday and Sunday.