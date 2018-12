FOSE, Mark S.

FOSE - Mark S. December 6, 2018. Beloved husband of Constance Fose; loving father of Amy Fose (Jeff Slebioda) and Alicia Fose; grandfather of Emma; brother of Wayne (Nancy), Keith (Pat), Dean (Nancy) Fose and Dawn (Joseph) Scinta; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A celebration of Mark's life will be held at a later date.