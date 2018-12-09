FLYNN, Marie F. (Berardi)

October 23, 2018; beloved wife of the late James E. Flynn and Francis J. Moricca; loving mother of Joseph (Susan) Moricca and Susan (Alden) Schutte; loving grandmother of Francis (Kelly) Moricca, Timothy (Pilar) Moricca, Deborah (Stuart) Cattell, David (Anupama) Moricca, Jennifer (Timothy) Pincoski and the late Teri Anne Moricca; great-grandmother of 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; sister of Joseph (late Virginia) Berardi; predeceased by two brothers and one sister; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 15, at 9:30 AM at Christ the King Church, 30 Lamarck Dr., Amherst 14226. Arrangements by the Dietrich Funeral Home, Inc. Flowers gratefully declined. Marie was very proud of her charitable works, which included being a Lady of Charity (Buffalo, NY) and a member of Family Renew for homeless families in Ormond Beach, FL. Memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation. Share condolences at www.TheDietrichFuneralHome.com