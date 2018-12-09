FLOSS, Senator Walter J. Jr.

FLOSS - Senator Walter J., Jr. December 8, 2018, age 95, beloved husband of the late Grayce T. (nee Thornberry); dear father of John J. (Jane), Robert (Nancy), Judy (Jerry) Dinse, Mary (Ken) Smith, Walter III (Denise), James (Annie), Margaret (Joe) Kurtz, Kathleen (Tom) Perry, Joseph (Debbie) and Therese Floss; grandfather of 30 grandchildren and 38 great-grandchildren. The family will be present Thursday and Friday, December 13th and 14th, from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins) where prayers will be said on Saturday at 9:30 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Mary's Church, Swormville, at 10:30 AM. Family and friends invited. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Walter's memory to Brothers of Mercy Foundation, 4520 Ransom Rd., Clarence, NY 14031 or WNY Disabled American Veterans, 130 S. Elmwood Ave., Buffalo, NY 14202. Share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com