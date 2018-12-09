FEIND, Douglas F., Sr.

FEIND - Douglas F., Sr. December 6, 2018 at age 79. Beloved husband of 56 years to Diane (nee Griffin) Feind; devoted father of Michael (Pamela) Feind, Sr., Gregory (Cathy) Feind, Douglas (Sheila) Feind and Scott (Marlene) Feind; loving grandfather of Michael Jr., Ashley, Heather, Hailey, Laura, Krista, Giada, Brianna and Kingston; dear brother of Robert (Gail) and Frank (Dawn) Feind; also survived by nieces and nephews. Douglas passed away after a lengthy illness under Niagara Hospice care, with his special nurse Elizabeth and helper Christine. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4-8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (at Hopkins Rd). Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 AM from Pendleton Center United Methodist Church, 6864 Campbell Blvd. All are asked to assemble at church. Interment to follow at Acacia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Niagara Hospice or Pendleton Center United Methodist Church. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com