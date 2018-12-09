FARRELL, Ella T. (Collins)

December 7, 2018. Wife of the late Neil R. Farrell; mother of Timothy (Kathleen), Dennis (Jeane), Mary, Joanne (Francis) Oscadal, Neil (Joanne), Colleen (Howard) Holman, Maureen, Joseph (Deborah), Patricia (Alan Pergament), Martin Farrell and the late Margaret (William) Flynn; grandmother of 30 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; sister of Sr. Patricia Collins, R.S.M. and the late John, Dennis, Sr. Mary Victorine R.S.M., Francis, Lawrence and Vincent (late Peg) Collins; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call Monday from 3-8 PM at the (Buffalo Chapel) THOMAS H. McCARTHY FUNERAL HOME, 1975 Seneca St., 825-4454. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at 9:30 AM at Our Lady of Charity (St. Ambrose Worship site). Please assemble at church.Flowers gratefully declined. Gifts in Ella's memory may be made to Sisters of Mercy, 625 Abbott Rd., Buffalo, NY 14220. www.THMcCarthyfh.com