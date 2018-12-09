Erie County Real Estate Transactions

Following are real estate transactions over $5,000 as listed in records of the Erie County clerk’s office for the week ending Nov. 2.

ALDEN

• 11849 Boncliff Road, Heather J. Russell to Matthew P. Dent; Jennifer L. Pokojski, $234,790.

• 1352 Exchange St., Arthur R. Siudzinski; Joan A. Siudzinski to Diane J. Casell; Mark A. Casell, $120,000.

AMHERST

• 2350 Sweet Home Road, Gregory Andreozzi; Debern Ardis; Abban Westby to Essex Homes of WNY, $625,000.

• 6790 Main St., Rwz Realty Corp to Pb Investors, $500,000.

• 4 Turnberry Court, Andrew J. Mattle; David J. Vitka to Matthew T. Goodfellow; Matthew Spencer, $500,000.

• 420 Schoelles Road, Patrick Mcduff to Kimberlee A. Kaiser; Ronald Eric Kaiser, $405,000.

• 175 Collins Lane, Antohy J. Urban; Bettie J. Urban to Maryann C. Page, $376,900.

• 177 San Fernando Lane, Paul M. Lefebvre to Dominic Ruzzine Jr., $335,000.

• 71 Buttonwood Court, Gary Solomon; Lisa Solomon to Michael J. Robinson, $335,000.

• 112 Deer Run, Isabelle Z. Mason to Jason Kempski; Kelley Kempski, $324,500.

• 200 Bramble Court, Jeffrey L. Williams to Meghan Moylan; William Tranchell, $310,000.

• 176 Crown Royal Drive, Helga H. Colosi to Rachelle Malek, $306,529.

• 9 Opal Court, Alfred J. Green to Michael A. Jackson, $304,000.

• 115 Woodshire S, Kimberlee A. Kaiser; Ronald Eric Kaiser to Kristy M. Roesch; Timothy M. Roesch, $302,000.

• 264 Mc Nair Road, Brigit P. Marszalkowski; Michael E. Marszalkowski to Mingfang Zou; Zigan Zou; Ziluan Zou, $277,500.

• 299 Sundridge Drive, Frencesca Ciotuszynski; Joseph Ciotuszynski to Padmavathy Kasthurirangan, $240,000.

• 74 Country Parkway, Percy J. Williamson; Sharon M. Williamson to Sandra Barillari, $234,000.

• 14 Hummingbird Lane, E&r Horizons to Jesus Rodriquez, $227,000.

• 15 Sweetbay Lane, Anna M. Perry Tr.; Anna M Perry Living Trust 070201 Tr to Carol A. Logan, $206,000.

• 15 Hillside Drive, Segalla Family Trust 062316 Tr to Mary M. Burke, $170,000.

• 124 Hamilton Drive, Camille A. Zdanowski; Joel R. Zdanowski to Jennifer A. Franklin; Steven J. Slammon, $167,000.

• 50 Campus W, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Sharon Parsha; Vidyavanita Saxena, $166,500.

• 58 Endicott Drive, Paula Pera to Michele P. Batt; Paul V. Batt Jr., $160,000.

• 81 Springville Ave., Cormier Student Housing to Chunping Lu; Xiaohong Tang, $160,000.

• 35 Canterbury Court, Collin D. Bishop; Robin C. Bishop to Carl Goldstein, $159,000.

• 30 Northfield Place, Joshua Fleissner; Joshua M. Fleissner; Katharine A. Noonan-Fleissner; Katharine Noonan-Flessner to Jennifer M. Cook, $153,600.

• 950 Hopkins Rd Unit J, Alexandra M. Marzucco; Alexandra Wehr to Jun Zhang, $150,000.

• 154 Springville Ave., Cormier Student Housing to Chunping Lu; Xiaohong Tang, $150,000.

• 1095a Youngs Road, Diane Diegelman to Margarita Balestreri; Ryan Balestreri, $148,900.

• 33b&foxberry Drive, Shelley L. Grieshober; William E. Grieshober to Michael Grieshober, $120,000.

• 4 Appletree Court, Joseph D. Glieco to Karen A. Williams, $120,000.

• 123 Buckeye Road, Christopher Naugle; Lorissa Naugle to Donna M. Naugle; Tierney E. Naugle; Phillip M. Rongo, $114,000.

• 217 North Union Road, Deutche Bank Trust Company Americas Tr; Residential Accredit Loans Mortgage Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2006-Qs11 Tr to Omid Bensal, $103,011.

• 523 Emerson Drive, Susan A. Bejger to David Sperrazzo, $92,000.

• 4764 Harlem Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Equitable Property Solutions Group, $91,000.

• 62 Majestic Circle, US Bank NA to Kennedy Development, $91,000.

• 59b Old Lyme Dr Unit 2, Allahham Nour Aldin Almunajjed; Sana Almunajjed Allahham to Mohammed Najammuddin Khan, $80,000.

• 80 Oakwood Drive, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to James Odonnell, $71,000.

• 3980 Bailey Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to 3980 Bailey Ave. , $65,000.

AURORA/EAST AURORA

• 286 Greenwood Court, Ann S. Brady; Robert T. Brady to David M. Roach; Pollyanna Roach, $600,000.

• 1246 Grover Road, Mark W. Warnke to Carol Wagner; James Wagner, $490,000.

• 1459 Underhill Road, Sarah Domanowski; Stuart Domanowski to Heather Gianiodis; Kyle M. Gianiodis, $380,000.

BLASDELL

• 16 Mcgurk Ave., Michele Fehmer; Christine Kramer; Ramona Murphy to Blessing E. Ewansiha, $148,000.

BOSTON

• 5899 Shero Road, Sara A. Elliott to Amanda M. Bruckman; Nicholas J. Bruckman, $299,900.

• 6723 Pinehurst Drive, Thomas J. Klein to Meghan Bohince; Ryan Bohince, $180,000.

• 8406 Zimmerman Road, Genevieve Bellittiere to Daniel Hanna, $102,000.

BRANT

• 271 Shaw Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Paul C. Brennan; Pia Doro, $10,000.

BUFFALO

• 204 Portside, Sunil K. Patel to Brigit P. Marszalkowski; Michael E. Marszalkowski, $455,000.

• 67 Covington, Douglas K. Brown; Laurie C. Brown to Douglas Dehr; Kimberly Meier-Dehr, $330,000.

• 302 Colvin, Brennen M. Przybysz to Jalisa M. Alford; Henry Servio, $275,525.

• 96 Baynes St., 333 Elmwood to Dianne T. Rodriguez, $265,700.

• 472 Auburn, Hannah L. Janney to Kym L. Robare; Robert L. Senecal Jr., $260,000.

• 508 Mckinley Parkway, Joanne M. Vivian; Joanne Mattimore Vivian; Thomas M. Vivian to Edward L. Ramage; Jessica M. Ramage, $215,000.

• 293 West, Joseph A. Woyshner to Nathan Kalwicki, $210,000.

• 195 Culver Road, Carol A. Herlihy to Ellen C. Mcnamara, $198,000.

• 83 Seminole Pky, Madeline C. Kilga to Amy Jo Tencza; Kenneth F. Tencza, $190,000.

• 34 Milford, 24 Ridge Park to Megan E. Quinn, $175,000.

• 250 Brunswick, Erika Dellise Gault; Ntare Ali Gualt to Stefanie Mueller, $170,000.

• 288 Parkdale Ave., Nichols Guy; Elizabeth Schumer to Andrew Macaluso, $165,000.

• 20 Sheffield, John T. Hoare to Whitney A. Preyer, $161,000.

• 83 Cantwell Drive, Denise M. Dzierzewski to Brittany A. Holewka, $153,500.

• 222 Cable St., Raymond Stanley Struzik; Rita J. Struzik to Nina Pellegrino; Sean Szymanski, $145,000.

• 239 Longnecker St., David L Eddy Ira Ben; Pensco Trust Company Cust to Saundra Seep, $143,000.

• 29 Clemo St., Hriczko American Ukrainian Veterans Association Incorporated; Ukrainian American Sitch Incorporated to Al-Manar Foundation, $142,500.

• 113 Mariemont, Brigette R. Kelly; Thomas Kelly Jr. to Jonathan Adamowich, $140,000.

• 131 Hayden St., Bernard J. Carroll to Jose W. Collazo; Erika N. Rosado, $140,000.

• 7 Spann, John S. Branka to Valerie Ervin, $137,500.

• 19 Fredro, David F. Wojcik; Ronald R. Wojcik to Berhane G. Oqbaslassie; Senait Tesfamichael, $134,000.

• 93 Alsace Ave., John P. Riordan; Mary E. Riordan to Feng Di Zheng; Hua Xiang Liu, $129,900.

• 350 Southside Pky, Dennis Paul Reichmuth; Rosemary Reichmuth to Tami M. Browner, $125,000.

• 237 Hutchinson, Hatka to Brandon M. Barker, $120,000.

• 38 Evelyn, Ruth A. Schmitt; Wilbert P. Schmitt to Sonia Colon, $117,000.

• 113 Elgas St., Sonia N. Colon to Mang S. Lian, $106,000.

• 30 Kofler, Miroslava Bogdanets to Lochin Asmandarov, $103,000.

• 12 Gallatin, Jana Krajacic; Marko Krajacic to Judith Walker; Deionte M. Walker-Johnson, $86,920.

• 20 Windwood Court, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Mohamed Abdulla, $81,000.

• 141 Dean Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Dem Services, $80,000.

• 40 Pavonia St., Deborah L. Dzielski; Thomas W. Dzielski to Thomas W. Dzielski II, $80,000.

• 357 Best, David C. Quinn; Eva Scott to Honesty Property Management&multi Services, $80,000.

• 912 Humboldt, Belinda Garrett; Belinda Dadm Garrett to Robert M. Johnson, $78,000.

• 26 Columbus, Maxime Enterprises Ltd to Nasar Ahmad, $75,000.

• 16 Roma, Excellent Houses to Rashid Sm Harun U, $71,000.

• 90 Roseville, Daniel R. Hanna to Mjz Development, $70,000.

• 44 Ivy, Abu Taher to Md Shafiul Alam; Mohammad Zahurul Islam, $66,500.

• 146 Central, Sonny Nguyen to Wanida Wright, $65,000.

• 358 Esser, William Dec Anderson; Kathy A. Stysick to Derek Skura, $62,000.

• 104 Esser, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Mohd S. Islam; Tamanna Yasmin, $60,000.

• 14 Gallatin, Rsr Homes to Ayj, $57,500.

• 161 Norman, Donielle Aabisi to Mitchell M. Lanthier, $55,000.

• 490 Win, Sarwar Hossain; Mohammad Ali Sajib to Md Nur Alam; Farque Hossen; Md J. Mostofa, $53,000.

• 158 Wakefield Ave., Amigone Nicholas Paul III; Mccray Sarah Scott Dec; Samuel Hr Scott; Scott-Mccray Sarah L Dec to Mahfujul Islam, $51,200.

• 187 Goethe St., Upstate New York Affordable Housing to Tempo Holdings, $47,000.

• 127 Humber Ave., Mohammed Nuruzzaman to Kazi Farida Yeasmin, $45,000.

• 55 A St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Ahm Shahparan, $45,000.

• 35&31 Schauf Ave., Elizabeth T. Lesny; John Lesny to Mark Alexander, $45,000.

• 15 Schauf Ave., Elizabeth T. Lesny; John Lesny to Mark Alexander, $41,000.

• 965 Lafayette Ave., Ae Buffalo Properties to Severyn Development, $40,000.

• 312 Cable St., Dale A. Claybolt to Persico Property Management, $37,500.

• 49 Countess, Angelo Puccio to Shahnewaz Mushtaque; Kazi Nehar, $37,000.

• 91 Fisher, Carrick Property to Alima Chowdhurry, $36,000.

• 171 Blaine, Cassandra Jackson; Charles Edward Jackson to Mohammed Mutahar Altashi, $30,000.

• 232 Sobieski, Samsunnabar Munsur to Abdullahel Baki, $30,000.

• 70 Zollars, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Sm Property NY, $30,000.

• 34 Burgard, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Arsu, $28,000.

• 1169 Kensington Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Rahema Begum; Bala Uddin, $27,000.

• 203 Sweet Ave., Eli Burgess to Omar Faro, $26,000.

• 79 Hager St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Sm Property NY, $25,000.

• 65 Hirschbeck, Mohammed Hoque to Athoi Corporation, $21,500.

• 225 Wyoming, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Arsu, $20,000.

• 34 Brinkman, Keith Harwell to Mohammad Nurpasha, $17,500.

• 34 Troupe, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Sm Property NY, $17,000.

• 24 Hobart, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Johanna Batista; Oneil Pimentel, $16,000.

• 148 Wakefield, Sarah L. Scott-Mccray to Shahed Ahmed, $15,000.

• 26 Peck St., Bernadette A. Eastman; Berndette A. Staskiewicz to Mahmuda Sultana, $10,000.

• 14 Boehm Place, Elva B. Bennefield to Shaheda Akther; Rofiqul Islam Bhuiyan, $8,000.

• 912 Delavan East, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Barbara Jackson, $7,000.

CHEEKTOWAGA

• 112 Vern Lane, Carmelo Ranno to Eric A. Banach; Jennifer L. Banach, $255,300.

• 12 Doehaven Circle, Tia Lapp to Anthony J. Marrano; David C. Marrano; Tricia L. Marrano, $208,000.

• 3 View Court, Margaret K. Egan to Mark E. Maggio Jr.; Samantha L. Maggio, $165,000.

• 110 Dartwood Drive, Charlotte L. Dudkowski; John J. Dudkowski to Scott L. Janowski; Jennifer L. Schuster-Janowski, $159,650.

• 59 Pamela Drive, Diane M. Harris to Andrew W. Totten; Tanya L. Totten, $158,000.

• 306 River St., Jomarie Batt; Paul A. Batt to Jaime Frederick Hermann; Jennifer M. Hermann, $158,000.

• 159 Yeager, Michael J. Wells to Alexander B. Douglas, $156,000.

• 53 Karen Lane, Beverly R. Harrison; Beverly R Harrison Irrevocable Living Trust Tr to Heather Dzimian; Kevin R. Dzimian, $155,200.

• 31 Cherry Lane, Ronald Gronowski; Sandra Gronowski to Randy Martin Sr.; Whitney Alaina Martin, $154,000.

• 54 Suzette Drive, Douglas R. Childs; Julie A. Childs to Brandon Bussick, $154,000.

• 7 Little Lane, Robert M. Chrzanowski to Donna L. Mccaffery; Timothy G. Mccaffery, $145,200.

• 11 Autumn Lea Road, Carmela Reger; Frederick M. Reger to Denise A. Zavarella, $145,000.

• 34 Panama Lane, Claire V. Kuehmeier; Ronald L. Kuehmeier to Marcus Alexander, $140,500.

• 49 Woodridge Ave., Ronald J. Kowalski to Joseph K. Urban, $140,000.

• 6184 Transit Road, Shirley J. Galanes; Thomas Galanes; Thomas P. Galanes to Thomas P. Galanes Jr., $140,000.

• 19 Mona Court, David J. Pelino to Mahmood Ahmad; Asma Nazir, $135,900.

• 379 French Road, Deborah A. Hall; Michael V. Hall to Leah Krafchak; Michael Krafchak, $127,900.

• 280 French Road, Darcie Smith; Ann Smith to Lisa Nyhlen, $123,250.

• 203 Burke Drive, Queen E. Spencer to Otis L. Boatwright Jr., $121,800.

• 76 Woodridge Ave., Taylor Stanley to Deborah L. Pearson, $120,000.

• 91 Meadowlawn Road, Smith Jackie A Est; Virginia Smith to Tyler J. Smith, $117,000.

• 139 Oehman Boulevard, Denise N. Ryan; Mark T. Ryan to Christopher J. Ahrens; Victoria A. Ahrens, $117,000.

• 43 Frantzen Terrace, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Danielle Pruitt, $114,000.

• 30 Pebble Creek Drive, Shannon K. Simon to David L. Warrington; Mary Jane Warrington, $101,000.

• 252 Oehman Boulevard, Michael Rice to Ahmed Jmaii, $100,000.

• 19 Saint James Road, Thomas A. Roskey to Ludimar Rodriguez Garcia, $100,000.

• 81 Raymond Ave., Cynthia M. Kotarski; Edward L. Witaszek; Victoria A. Witaszek-Nowak to Tetiana Bruks; Yuriy Bruks, $95,000.

• 95 Lemoine Ave., Daniel P. Vennero to John Ross; Megan Kelsey Tomaszewski, $93,000.

• 148 Southcrest Ave., Lorraine Sieriej to Richard J. Yager Jr., $89,900.

• 46 Beryl Drive, Debra M. Snyder; Peter E. Snyder Jr. to Andrew Orwat, $89,550.

• 92 Colden Court, Warren Mcmullen to Christopher Santora, $86,000.

• 229 Shanley St., Zingierski Alice B Est to Coty Michael Seth, $82,500.

• 203 Lydia Lane, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Christopher Santora, $82,000.

• 192 Ellen Drive, Kathleen Dougherty; Louis Haremski to 6831 Seneca St. , $81,914.

• 325 Atlantic Ave., Henry D. Imiola Jr. to Melissa Corieri, $78,500.

• 175 Gardenvale Drive, Catherine M. Garrison; Ronald F. Garrison to Jessica Garrison; Kyle Garrison, $74,000.

• 301 Michael Ave., Judilyn Winzenried to Meghan Heather Pope, $40,000.

• 1593 Delavan Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Sm Property NY, $40,000.

• 10 Olcott Place, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Sm Property NY, $37,000.

• 18 Barbara Place, Bernadine M. Valenti to Bros Pros Property Holdings, $32,000.

• 23 Main St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Dash Rentals, $30,000.

• 113 East End Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Sm Property NY, $24,000.

• 9 Paradise Court, Structured Asset Securities Corporation Mortgage Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-Sci Tr; US Bank NA Tr to Cr 2018, $23,250.

• 49 Main St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Dash Rentals, $20,000.

• 60 Main St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Dash Rentals, $20,000.

• 61 Suffield Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Dash Rentals, $20,000.

• 12 Main St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Ajaypal Singh; Harinder Singh, $20,000.

• 407 Pine Ridge Road, David M. Manz; Inge Rybinski; Peter R. Rybinski to Robert Koerntgen Ira Ben; Equity Trust Company Cust, $15,930.

• 42 Main St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Dash Rentals, $15,000.

• 38 Main St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Rhino Villas, $15,000.

• 106 Beale Ave., Kelly A. Board; Kelly A. Szabat to Michael A. Board; Michael Board, $10,000.

CLARENCE

• 9415 Main St., Orazio Ippolito; Orazio Ippolito Jr. to Fvz Holdings, $1,150,000.

• 5522 Meadowglen Drive, Jason Mccabe to Kristina M. Bohn; Gregory T. Crozier, $799,900.

• 10390 Main St., Joela Property Management to Rbj Properties, $700,000.

• 5704 Fairmeadow Court, Debra D. Eppolito; John M. Eppolito to Patrick Mcduff, $650,000.

• 5458 Center Pine Lane, Paul B. Giordano; Marian Giordano; Paul Giordano to Xiurui Zhang, $475,000.

• 5921 Monaghan Lane, Jodie A. Reed; Kory B. Reed to Lauren M. Lopez; Michael V. Nowak, $450,000.

• 8930 County Road, Laura M. Rovner to Sammy Iraci; Cassandra Stallman, $420,000.

• 4705 Helenwood Drive, Marion A. Mclaughlin; Marion Mclaughlin to Daniel E. Celej; Kate A. Celej, $244,000.

• 5459 Shimerville, Jean I. Duge to Fran Maria Kuebler; Michael Kuebler, $242,500.

• 10345 Rapids Road, Jesse D. Horst; Nicole R. Horst to Stately Builders, $145,000.

• 5923 Donegal Manor, Donegal Manor to Jin T. Lim; Kangme Choe Lim, $115,000.

• 8529 Stahley Road, Linda R. Thering; Richard O. Thering to Ignazio Napoli, $60,000.

COLLINS

• 2815 Genesee Road, Helga Kurpiela; Richard M. Kurpiela; Robert G. Kurpiela to John Schwertvfager, $125,000.

EDEN

• 3467 Hickman Road, Gretchen Wagner; Jesse Wagner to Laurie A. Dutton; Zachary R. Lindner, $190,000.

ELMA

• 235 Hall Road, Diane E. Lojacono; Fred J. Lojacono to James D. Crane Jr.; Kristine M. Crane, $279,900.

• 810 Knabb Road, Deborah Reilly to Amie A. Reilly; Timothy R. Reilly, $275,000.

• 1491 West Blood Road, Kym L. Robare to Donna Marie Bernick, $248,000.

• 341 Schultz Road, Donna M. Hornberger to Kelsey Barczak; Ronald Barczak III, $197,000.

• 6771 Seneca St., 6831 Seneca St. to Acker Three Boys&a Girl, $120,000.

EVANS

• 1628 Old Manor Drive, Ann M. Pfeiffer; John Elliott Pfeiffer to Tweety Trust Tr, $249,000.

• 90 South Lane, Jody A. Schmidle; Thomas A. Schmidle to David Richter, $195,000.

• 44 South Lane, Thomas Partridge to Kimberly A. Johnson; Truman Partridge, $134,000.

• 6657 Wellington Drive, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Delou Home Buyers 401k Trust, $34,000.

• Vacant land Dawn Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Albert M. Ballowe, $22,000.

GRAND ISLAND

• 228 Park Lane, Amanda J. May; Jordan D. May to Brandi L. Bagley; Charles E. Bagley, $320,000.

• 154 The Commons, Frances J. Roetling; Paul G. Roetling to Marcia M. Pelone; Michael S. Pelone, $299,154.

• 159 Havenwood Lane, Anthony Ress; Diane Ress to Alla Tsygyrlash; Pavel Tsygyrlash, $260,000.

• 125 Countryside Lane, Guy C. Newell; Pauline F. Newell to Sarah J. Warren; William T. Warren III, $260,000.

• 178 Marilyn Drive, Paul Fiume to Amanda J. May, $192,000.

• 2485 First St., Linc Realty Holdings to Matthew J. Daniels II; Katie M. Sciafani, $150,000.

• 64 Schutt Court, Dianne M. Pershyn; Jocelyn M. Viola to Joshua M. Smith, $120,000.

• 25 Schwegler Road, Chloe Rose Cartwright to Erin Oconnor, $84,500.

• 1310 East Park Road, Baldwin Wendy L A to 335 Center St. , $62,000.

• 43 Eagleview Drive, Whitehaven Properties to Bethany Dzielski, $55,000.

HAMBURG

• 5485 Bridlewood Lane, Arr Holdings to Kayla Nero; Michael C. Nero, $435,692.

• 4581 Logans Lane, Ryan Homes of New York to Fung Wai Kwok; Kalvin Yeung; Kut Chuen Yeung, $335,495.

• 2347 Burbank Drive, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Nghia C. Nguyen; Phung S. Nguyen, $332,035.

• 5665 Southwestern Boulevard, Villas At Brierwood to Christopher W. Converse; Patricia A. Converse, $316,230.

• 6255 Tupelo Lane, Marrano/marc Equity Corporation to Andrew G. Hoffmann; Shannon M. Hoffmann, $308,570.

• 3348 Brookfield Lane, John M. Florea; Julie A. Florea to Daniel F. Thompson; Jane M. Thompson, $302,500.

• 3786 Howard Road, Ryan Homes of New York to Laura Koeppel, $299,410.

• 5093 East Parkway, Elma Pemberton; Elma R. Pemberton to Kelly L. Wells, $262,500.

• 2064 North Creek Road, Peter Pizzorno; Peter Pizzorno Jr. to Deirdre J. Dieter; Jason N. Dieter, $222,000.

• 31 Henderson Place, Deborah Barry to Deena Marie Hall; Michael Joseph Schweizer, $220,000.

• 149 Lake St., Kimberly Baker; Adam Hamm; Kim Hamm to Kelly Brennan-Pacillo; Joseph Pacillo, $215,000.

• 5936 Shoreham Drive, Darlene S. Rousseau to Daniel P. Matuszak; Alyssa Wahl, $200,000.

• 3587 Wabash, Kelly L. Barber to Owen Bugman II; Caitlin Marie Garland, $159,000.

• 4339 Abbott Parkway, Helen S. Podkulski; Helen S. Pudkulski to Leonard James Fusco, $143,100.

• 4421 Clark St Unite D-1, Lucille S. Mazur; Paul D. Mazur Sr. to Connie Fruth; Matthew Fruth, $139,900.

• 3861 Yale Ave., Mark T. Bruckman; Nicholas J. Bruckman to Lindsey M. Buck, $135,000.

• 4173 Sowles Road, Carrie M. Breinlinger; Joseph R. Breinlinger to Liza Defries; Scott Defries, $132,974.

• 2595 Pleasant Ave., Michael E. Pierce; Patricia Pierce to Amanda R. Rowe; Douglas C. Rowe Jr., $130,000.

• 3358 Cedar Valley Way, Pleasant Development to Forbes Homes, $55,000.

LACKAWANNA

• 54 Teresa Drive, Harry A. Magiera; Judith A. Magiera to Thomas M. Finley, $140,000.

• 39 Ludel, Brian Murphy to Emily F. Banas; Margaret A. Banas, $130,000.

• 87 South Shore Boulevard, Annette R. Featherstone to Sarah R. Kimpton, $120,000.

• 272 Willet Road, Michael Dolinar; Sandra Dolinar to Anthony J. Rock; Savannah M. Rock, $110,000.

• 196 Odell St., Abdulla A. Faron to Obaeda Harfoush, $39,900.

LANCASTER

• 00 Aurora St., Village of Lancaster Community Development Corporation to Plum Bottom Creek Properties, $925,000.

• 202 North Maple Drive, John Wagner; Judith L. Wagner to Jeremiah June; Kaitlyn Russo, $300,000.

• 55 Running Brook Drive, Iwona D. Biernat; Krzysztof P. Biernat to Amy Mcleod; Shaun Mcleod, $299,900.

• 11 Christen Court, Shaun Mcleod to Karen R. Paradowski, $192,000.

• 5051 William St., Timothy K. Mckillen to Jeffrey M. Kish, $161,000.

• 487 Harris Hill Road, Barbara E. Dyke to Barbara M. Becker; Russell J. Becker Sr., $145,000.

• 14 Laverack Ave., Maureen M. Wagner to Michael R. Bell, $132,000.

• 38 Quincy Ave., Donald J. Bonn to Diane M. Harris, $86,000.

• 38 Quincy Ave., Denise A. Zavarella to Diane M. Harris, $86,000.

NEWSTEAD

• 7404 Maple Road, Narendra K. Batra to Jason C. Abounader, $290,000.

• Vacant land North Millgrove Road, 1997 Offman Family Living Trust Tr to Brenda L. Schlager, $9,600.

ORCHARD PARK

• 23 Tranquility Trl, Forbes Home to Lawrence Lewandowski; Maureen Reilly, $458,500.

• 7521 Quaker Road, Michael N. Halas; Richard N. Halas to Ronald R. Gronowski; Sandra M. Gronowski, $250,000.

• 6103 Bunting Road, Josette Regnet; Roger Regnet to Erika D. Stanger; Stephen J. Stanger, $249,900.

• 6079 Bunting Road, Brian Mclaughlin; Karen Russo-Mclaughlin to Ashlee A. Evertt; Timothy D. Slattery, $175,000.

• 64 Bridle Path, Patricia Blickwedehl; Robert Blickwedehl to Allie M. Loesch, $168,000.

• 396 Vistula Ave., Sandra A. Fulton; Williams R. Fulton to Susan C. Fulton, $115,000.

• 18 Autumn Lane, Oak Orchard Development to Lisa M. Ryszka, $105,000.

SPRINGVILLE

• 122 Spring St., Marianne Hrobocinski; Marianne Newton to Lyndsey J. Baldwin; Jason N. Webster, $132,000.

CITY OF TONAWANDA

• 305 Hamilton Ave., Kelly Fisher; Michael Tidd to Beatriz M. Douglas, $185,000.

• 311 Wadsworth Court, Charles J. Rogers Jr.; Mary Rogers to Charles J. Rogers III, $165,480.

• 192 Highland Ave., Justina L. Glowinski; Benjamin F. Stanley to Ryan J. Nogle, $140,000.

• 571 Broad St., Amanda Pietrak to Ross E. Aydelotte, $90,500.

TONAWANDA

• 296 Forbes Ave., Mark A. Ross to Joseph P. Andriatch, $205,000.

• 356 Stillwell Ave., Brett C. Scheuer to Matthew J. Kulhanek, $200,000.

• 108 Hamilton Boulevard, Evelyn L. Wakshull; Samuel J. Wakshull to Ryan E. Lane, $170,000.

• 261 Fairfield Ave., Bnt Development to Christopher Harvey; Katherine T. Rutowski, $168,900.

• 132 Westfall Drive, Joseph P. Andriatch to Jason Hetzel, $167,500.

• 2181 Colvin Boulevard, Nancy E. Armstrong; Janet E. Ostempowski; Lawrence R. Pauly to Rosemarie E. Ortwein, $156,000.

• 358 Wabash Ave., Eva Saintcross to Antoinette Ferraro, $145,000.

• 359 Tremont Ave., Kaleb J. Gibbs to Thomas Bidney, $142,200.

• 99 Nicholas Dr North, Jayson M. Canfield; Michelle C. Wendel to Elizabeth A. Canfield, $137,500.

• 72 Tremaine Ave., Keith Webb to Ryan M. Laduca, $130,000.

• 328 Wabash Ave., Daniel Robert Hanna to Owen R. Ruppert, $127,000.

• 100 Treadwell Road, Joseph Allen to Tasha L. Heim, $115,000.

• 383 Washington Ave., Ashley E. Barlow; Michael A. Graci; Rodney O. Personius to 6831 Seneca St. , $100,001.

• 624 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Louis Gall; Gigi Melchiiorre; Irrevocable Short Term Living Trust of Cmj Tr to Matthew J. Giesser; Russ L. Giesser, $98,000.

• 65 Nassau Ave., Kenneth E. Grant to Fred B. Klein, $98,000.

• 92 Palmer Ave., Daniel J. Carmody; Joseph P. Carmody; Neal J. Carmody to Matyas&bautz Realty, $87,500.

• 49 West Hazeltine Ave., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Danielle Pruitt, $74,000.

• 20 Curwood Court, Mtglq Investors to Thomas Siskar, $55,000.

• 30 Greenleaf Ave., Melinda M. Adamek; Tracy Mckay to Queen City Visions, $55,000.

• 11-15 Cobb St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Curwood Development, $25,000.

• 868 Delaware Road, Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to Curwood Development, $11,000.

WALES

• Vacant land Old Big Tree Road, Daniel Driver; Jenna Driver to Aliya M. Crewson; Jason B. Crewson, $76,000.

WEST SENECA

• 537 Potters Rd2540, 93 Nyrpt to WNY Potter, $406,400.

• 90 Morris Crescent, Bmg Property Holdings; Milhap Capital Group to Christine Powell; Steven Powell, $253,000.

• 149 Royal Coach, Kimberly A. Burst; Richard A. Burst Jr. to Shauna Finnegan; Michael Slater, $225,000.

• 53 Larkwood Rd4120, Mark E. Maggio Jr. to Joseph Glieco, $186,000.

• 2460 Seneca St., 2 Willowridge Court to 2460 Seneca St. , $170,000.

• 231 Heather Hill Drive, Marina Williams to Emily Mccourt; Ian Mccourt, $165,000.

• 51 Hillcrest Hts, Kyle M. Gianiodis to Ronald D. Dipaolo; Susan G. Dipaolo, $163,000.

• 3695 Clinton St1501, Susan A. Tavernese-Durksen to John David Hunter, $161,600.

• 130 Dover Drive, Robert E. Matthews to Dean A. Ciesla; Heather M. Ciesla, $151,000.

• 228 Sky Hi Drive, Marcus Franz to Jennifer M. Luczkowiak, $150,000.

• 133 Greenmeadow Drive, Andrew J. Aavik; Cheryl Aavik to Stephen E. Nicholas, $149,000.

• 30 Kirkwood Drive, Jonathan Lester to Soriano Castro III; Katarina Durkacova, $145,000.

• 400 West Ave #17, Camille G. Schuster; Norbert L. Schuster to Michael Zizzi; Roberta Zizzi, $133,000.

• 1054 Mineral Springs Rd1039, Lawrence H. Kaminski; Nicholas W. Kaminski to Anthony J. Cardenuto, $127,500.

• 573 Mill Road, Joshua Kirsch to Ashley C. Emerling; Lindsay M. Green, $111,300.

• 282 Fisher Road, Thomas N. Greenauer to Sunset Custom Homes, $35,000.

• 114 Edson St., Joseph L. Maciejewski; County of Erie to 333 Elmwood, $20,000.