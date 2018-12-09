Employee at closing Kmart accused of stealing from till

An employee of the Kmart store on Military Road in the Town of Niagara, which is slated to close shortly, was arrested last week and accused of stealing money from the cash register in the jewelry department.

Store officials told police that the woman had been under surveillance since mid-November after money was first discovered missing from the jewelry department, where she worked. Between Nov. 18 and 29, store officials believe that a total of $530 was stolen from the store till.

Mennie Y. Ridgeway, 44, of 16th Street, Niagara Falls, was charged with petit larceny after store officials found $40 missing from her cash register on Nov. 29.