ELZE, Jane (Schaller)

ELZE - Jane (nee Schaller)

Age 88, of Warrenton, VA, (formerly of Williamsville, NY, and before that Albany, NY) passed peacefully, at Poets Walk Community on November 20, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Dorothy Schaller (Albany, NY); her husband, Frederick Elze (Williamsville, NY, formerly of Albany, NY); daughter, Laurie Elze (Cheektowaga, NY); and sister, Arlene Clark (Albany, NY). She is survived by two sisters, Dorothy Richards of Colonie, NY, and Judith (David) Collins of Queensbury, NY; four sons, James (Suzanne) Elze of Salem, OH, Michael (Linda) Elze of Bristow, VA, John (Rebecca) Elze of Forney, TX, and Christopher Elze of Orchard Park, NY; eight grandchildren, Julia (Brian) Smith, Kristin (Joseph) Paiva, Patrick Elze, Tim Elze, Justin (Erin) Elze, Melissa Elze, Sarah Elze, and Josh Elze; and five great-grandchildren, Brooke Smith, Brianna Smith, Joseph Paiva, James Paiva, and Gabriella Elze-Silva. Jane was an avid reader and a passionate bridge player, achieving the level of Diamond Life Master. To become a Life Master is very difficult and the dream of all serious bridge players. Burial will be at Our Lady Help of Christians Cemetery in Glenmont, NY. The burial and service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jane's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.