Age 81, passed away on November 24, 2018, surrounded by his family in Leominster, MA. Larry was born in Buffalo, NY on May 25, 1937 and relocated to Sterling, MA about 15 years ago. Larry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Barbara Ann (nee Di Bartolo); son Tom Ellis (of Fredonia, NY); daughters Deb (Ken) Haggerty (of Sterling, MA)and Christine Ellis (of Charlotte, NC); grandson Tim (Liz) Ellis (of Toronto, ON); granddaughter Renaite (Joe) Di Pietro; Larry's great-granddaughter, Silvana, born on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, 2018, (of Lakeland, FL); brother Nick Ellis and family of Buffalo, NY. The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the entire team at UMass Memorial Hospital in Leominster, MA for their exceptional care and compassion provided in Larry's last days. An interment of ashes and celebration of Larry's life will be held in spring/summer at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hamburg, NY; details will be provided closer to the date.