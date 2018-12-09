EISING, Walter J.

EISING - Walter J. Age 88, of East Amherst, December 7, 2018, husband of 64 years to Marilynn B. (nee Sommerfeldt) Eising; father of Gary Eising, Nancy Clarendon, Mark (Karen) Eising and Scott (Kristin) Eising; grandfather of nine grandchildren; son of the late Walter and Margaret Eising; brother of Margaret (LaVern) Wannamacher and the late Charles Eising; also survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. Calling hours will be held on Thursday (December 13th) from 4-8 PM at JOHN O. ROTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 25 William St. (between Morgan & Broad Sts.) in Tonawanda. Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 AM Friday (December 14th) in First Trinity Lutheran Church, 1570 Niagara Falls Blvd. in the Township of Tonawanda. Everyone is welcome. Walter was an US Air Force veteran, serving during the Korean War. He retired from Columbus McKinnon Corp. in 1992 after 34 years and was Vice President of Sales and Marketing at the time of his retirement. He was also Past President of Chain Manufactures Assn. He enjoyed traveling and playing golf. Walter and Marilynn resided in Sarasota, FL for 16 years. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorial contributions are preferred to First Trinity Lutheran Church or to Green Fields Continuing Care Community of Lancaster, NY. Condolences may be shared at www.rothfuneral.com