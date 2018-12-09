Driver without interlock device busted again for DWI

Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies said they arrested a 48-year-old Jamestown woman for drunken driving and driving without an interlock device on a license that already had been revoked after stopping her vehicle for a traffic violation.

Police said they pulled over the car driven by Stephanie M. Stanford at about 2:02 a.m. Saturday on Route 62 in the Town of Poland, and found she was intoxicated.

She was charged with felony DWI, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device, speeding and unlicensed driving.