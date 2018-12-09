Dr. Henry P. Merletti, 88, Niagara Falls podiatrist for 55 years

June 22, 1930 – Dec. 5, 2018

Dr. Henry P. Merletti, a Niagara Falls podiatrist for 55 years, died Dec. 5 in Our Lady of Peace Nursing Care Residence, Lewiston. He was 88.

Born in Niagara Falls, he was a 1948 graduate of Niagara Falls High School and earned a bachelor’s degree from Niagara University in 1952. He completed studies at Long Island University College of Podiatry in 1956 and returned to Niagara Falls to set up a practice.

Dr. Merletti maintained offices on Pine Avenue until 2012, when he retired. He also practiced in Niagara Falls, Ont., for 10 years and was a podiatric consultant at several local hospitals and nursing homes. He was noted for making house calls.

He was a past president of the New York State Podiatric Medical Association, the NYSPMA’s Western District and the Ontario Podiatric Medical Association. He also was a 25-year member of the NYSPMA board of directors.

The NYSPMA named him Podiatrist of the Year in 1971 and presented him with its Excellence in Action Award in 1993. He was the Pine Avenue Business Association’s 1995 Business Person of the Year and received Niagara University’s College of Arts and Sciences Dean’s Distinguished Alumnus Award.

He was a past president of the Rotary Club of Niagara Falls and a recipient of the Paul Harris Award. He also was a Fourth Degree member of the Knights of Columbus, a board member of the Pine Avenue Business Association and a division chairman for the United Way of Greater Niagara campaign.

Active in his Ashland Avenue neighborhood, he served on the Reunion Committee.

An avid photographer, he also enjoyed traveling and boating.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, the former Pasqualine “Lee” DiPietro; four sons, Dr. Theodore, Paul, Dr. Michael and John; three daughters, Lisa Ball, Lynne Tompkins and Laurie Kwiatkowski; and 11 grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 10 a.m. Monday in Holy Family Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1413 Pine Ave., Niagara Falls.