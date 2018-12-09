DOMMER, Michael A.

DOMMER - Michael A. Of Springville; entered into rest December 5, 2018. Beloved husband of Jodie L. (nee Lewis) Dommer; dear father of Sara E. Martin and Mathew E. Dommer; grandfather of Lily and Isacc; loving son of Christine and the late Thomas Dommer; dear brother of Deborah Dommer, Elizabeth (Jeffery) Turzillo, Rose Dommer and John Dommer. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church, 5271 Clinton St., Elma, on Saturday (December 15th) morning at 9 o'clock. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel).