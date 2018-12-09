DEITZER, James D.

DEITZER - James D. December 6, 2018, beloved husband of Mary Ann (nee Kulesz) Deitzer; loving father of Jennifer, Michael (Rebecca) and Kimberly; cherished grandfather of Matthew; brother of the late Gerald Deitzer; dear brother-in-law of Barbara; uncle of many nieces and nephews. All are invited to attend a Memorial Mass at St. Aloysius Gonzaga Roman Catholic Church (157 Cleveland Dr., Buffalo, NY 14215) on Tuesday, December 11th, at 9:30 AM. Jim was a Scout Leader for Troop 625 and was a longtime employee of Westinghouse. Arrangements by C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com