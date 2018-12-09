CYPHERT, Thomas G.

CYPHERT - Thomas G. Of Angola, NY, December 5, 2018, age 65. Husband of Lee Ann J. (Garrison) Cyphert; father of Samuel and Emma Cyphert; step-father of Fred (Carrie) and Chase Carstens; son of the late Ronald and Doris Cyphert; brother of the late Charles Cyphert; also survived by two grandchildren. Family will be present to receive friends Saturday, December 15, 2018 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the Addison Funeral Home Inc., 262 Main Street, Angola, NY, where services will follow at 12:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials to be made to the Cyphert family.