CRAVER - Edward A. Of Amherst, entered into rest December 2, 2018, at age 88; devoted friend of 40 years of Diane E. Runfola; loving son of the late James and Grace Craver; dear brother of the late Charles, Agnes, Margaret, William, James, Grace, and Joseph; also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Mr. Craver was a Veteran of the US Navy.