September 30, 1944 - December 1, 2018. Of Hamburg, beloved husband of Mary Colleen (nee Gallagher) Connell; devoted father of William Connell and the late Michael Connell; cherished grandfather of Dillon and Madison; loving son of the late William and Helen Connell; dear brother of the late Franklin (late Cathy) and James; caring brother-in-law of George, Jack, Kathleen, Raymond, Michael, and the late William Gallagher; cherished son-in-law of the late Mary Gallagher; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. Private service. Mr. Connell was a US Navy Veteran of the Vietnam Era. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be made at:

