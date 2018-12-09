Clerk fights knife-wielding robber for money, then trails and IDs him

A clerk at the Family Dollar store on Skillen Street attempted to fight off a masked, knife-wielding robber Saturday night. Then, after he managed to grab money from her, she followed him and pointed him out to police.

When the robber entered just after 9:30 p.m., the 33-year-old clerk grabbed the till and ran to the back of the store. He chased her, pushing two children out of the way, and swiped at her with a large kitchen knife, police said. After he grabbed $60 and ran out, the clerk followed him around the corner to Dunston Avenue and confronted him.

Shawn Lewis, 27, was charged with first-degree robbery, two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a weapon.